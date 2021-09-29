President Biden signs disaster declaration after Vermont storms

President Joe Biden speaks about the response to Hurricane Ida during an event in the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus, Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — President Joe Biden has signed a disaster declaration for damage caused by storms that hit the southern Vermont counties of Windham and Bennington at the end of July.

The office of Gov. Phil Scott said Wednesday that officials have identified more than $5 million in damage to public infrastructure from the storms. With the disaster status, communities are eligible to receive 75% reimbursement for storm response and recovery. Those costs include repairs to public roads, bridges, and other infrastructure that was damaged during the storm.

Vermont Emergency Management Director Erica Bornemann says towns should use the money to make lasting changes to public infrastructure.