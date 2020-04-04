President Trump approves New Hampshire disaster declaration

President Trump approved a disaster declaration on Friday that was requested by New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu earlier this week.

As a result, the state can now receive federal funding for COVID-19 recovery efforts. The CARES Act passed by Congress and signed by Trump last week includes $45 billion for the Disaster Relief Fund.

Earlier this week, Governor Sununu said state funds were used to pay for urgent needs that couldn’t wait for federal funding. He expects the federal government will assume those costs.

“These include ensuring enhanced unemployment benefits, additional funding for child protection and victims of domestic violence, and a fund to assist our state’s health care system,” Gov. Sununu said.

The New Hampshire Congressional Delegation (Sen. Maggie Hassan, Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, Rep. Annie Kuster & Rep. Chris Pappas) had been urging Trump to swiftly approve the request.

“People, health care facilities, and small businesses across our state need relief now,” the delegation said in a statement Friday. “We will keep doing everything in our power to ensure that the administration delivers emergency resources quickly and effectively.”

On Friday, The New Hampshire Department of Health announced 61 new positive test results for COVID-19. There have now been 540 cases diagnosed in the state.

The new cases are 40 adult females and 21 adult males, including the first confirmed case in Coos County.

An additional two deaths related to COVID-19 were also reported – One male and one female, both Hillsborough County residents over the age of 60.