President Trump loses tax lawsuit against NY AG James

A look into President Trump’s finances may finally be coming, after an ongoing legal battle ends in a victory for NY Attorney General Letitia James. Trump’s lawsuit against her over New York’s TRUST Act was dismissed outright by a District Judge in DC.

New York’s TRUST Act was signed into law in July 2019 to allow state officials to access the New York State tax returns of certain federal, state, and local government officials — including the president — if those tax returns are requested by congressional tax committees when the “returns have been requested for a specified and legitimate legislative purpose.”

After the Act was signed into law, President Trump sued Attorney General James, the U.S. House Committee on Ways and Means, and the Commissioner of the New York State Department of Taxation and Finance, Michael Schmidt, to halt the implementation of the law.