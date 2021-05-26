Price Chopper/Market 32 voluntary recalls Full Circle Microwave Popcorn products

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (WWTI) — On Wednesday, Price Chopper/Market 32 voluntarily recalled specific Full Circle Microwave Popcorn products.

The grocery chain issued a voluntary recall on 9.9. ounce Full Circle Microwave Butter Popcorn with UPC 36800 40609 and on 8.7 ounce Full Circle Microwave Salted Popcorn with UPC 36800 40611.

According to Price Chopper/Market 32, the manufacturer is recalling due to the presence of milk, an allergen, which is not listed on the packaging.

However, for those who do not have a milk allergy, the chain confirmed there is no health risk.

Many who have purchased these items have already been contacted through Price Chopper/Market 32’s Broadnet recall notification program, which uses purchase data and consumer phone numbers on file in connection with the company’s AdvantEdge card.

Price Chopper/Market 32 confirmed that customers who purchased the affected product can return them to their local Price Chopper/ Market 32 store for a full refund.

More information can be found on the manufacturers website or by contacting consumer response at 800-666-7667 or consumerresponse@pricechopper.com.