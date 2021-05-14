Pride rally held in Hinesburg after LGBTQ artwork is vandalized

This morning, a pride rally was held outside of the Hinesburg Community School after LGBTQ artwork was vandalized. The students at Hinesburg Community School made drawings of Pride flags and other messages conveying support for LGBTQ rights. The images were defaced last weekend with a dark, staining liquid.

The rally was held to encourage the community to stand up for their LGBTQUIA+ students and families. The sidewalks were lined with people waving and holding signs during HCS drop-off. The rally then continued through town, back to CVU to display support during CVU drop-off.

After learning about the vandalism, the Hinesburg Racial Equity group put out a statement saying, “The Hinesburg Racial Equity Group was devastated to hear about the recent anti-LGBTQUI+ vandalism that took place at Hinesburg Community School. Hinesburg children have the right to exist and live as their authentic selves and should always be able to feel safe at their school.”

The Hinesburg Police Department is still looking into this incident.