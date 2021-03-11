Pro snowboarders and X Games medalists tour some of Vermont’s top mountains

The Red Bull Slide-In Tour returned to the Northeast this week. From March 5th-11th Vermont native and snowboarder Maggie Leon, X Games gold medalist Zeb Powell, Dutch rail master and X Games real snow bronze medalist Jesse Augustinus, and pro-boarder Miles Fallon embarked on a nine-day road trip up Route 100 to show off their skills. They traveled to some of Vermont’s premier ski resorts and hoped to shed light on Vermont’s passion for snow sports.

The tour included stops at Killington Resort, Stratton Mountain, and Jay Peak. Members from the tour will also be hitting other lesser known spots in Vermont to learn about the states roots in snow sports.

The tour partnered up with The Chill Foundation’s takeover at Bolton Valley on March 7th. The event celebrated Chill’s 25th anniversary. The celebration brought riders from all over the state to a private mountain experience. All proceeds raised from the event went directly to supporting Chill’s youth development programs in the Northeast.