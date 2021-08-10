Proof of vaccination required to enter Burlington bar, masks largely recommended indoors

A bar in downtown Burlington is turning away customers if they can’t provide proof of their vaccination status. The guidance took effect Monday afternoon.

Three Needs Brewery Tap and Room reopened in June after a long-awaited 16 months. Owner Glenn Walter says he reopened his bar once every staff member got the vaccine. He is hoping the guideline will allow his business to remain open amidst the spread of the Delta Variant.

“My main role here at the bar is to operate it safely and effectively. All my customers and all my employees are friends of mine, and I need to take care of them. That’s my role,” said Walter.

Customers must provide a hard or digital copy of their vaccination card or documentation of when they got the shot. Unlike most downtown businesses, one’s ticket inside isn’t a mask, but your vaccination status.

“You need to show us proof of vaccination to get in…or you don’t get in,” said Walter. He explained he is trying to avoid implementing social distancing and indoor masking as much as possible.

“We’re a mingling type of bar. People walk around, play pool. So we are trying to avoid going into the protocols at all costs,” said Walter. “Hopefully, this is going to be some what of a motivation to get people to be vaccinated.”

Customers say while they weren’t prepared for this, they’re willing to comply.

“I think it might hurt businesses on the first time someone sees it, because we weren’t ready with our cards, but now we’ll know to come back with them next time,” said Burlington resident Dean Stuart.

But Walter says he isn’t too worried about losing business.

“I’m obviously in support of it in terms of a social responsibility thing, but it is a political statement and I think it could frustrate a lot of people,” said Burlington resident Paul Keen.

A yoga studio in Essex Junction is implementing similar protocols. SoulShine Power Yoga updated their mask requirement on social media this month. Those who are unvaccinated must wear them. Others must come prepared with their vaccination card in order to take in-studio classes. It is unclear whether the studio’s Burlington location is requiring this guidance.

“I’m fully willing to provide my vaccination card because it took such a long time to get it and it just gave me just such a good sense of satisfaction,” said Winooski resident Lindsay Rogers.

Rogers, who got Covid in March 2021, said she doesn’t mind businesses revisiting these restrictions. Others – even those visiting the most vaccinated state – are wearing their masks.

“If I know you’re a Vermonter, I think I got a good chance that you’ve been vaccinated, but there might be a lot of people from all over who aren’t vaccinated at this time. So we’re wearing our masks,” said Suzan Barrett from Cincinnati, Ohio.

While most store fronts are simply encouraging the use of masks, it varies slightly. This comes just days after Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger recommended indoor masking regardless of your vaccination status and until Chittenden County returns to a moderate risk of transmission per the CDC.