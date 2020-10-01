Protesters break camp at Battery Park; march scheduled for Saturday

News

by: Brittany Wier,

Posted: / Updated:

Racial justice protesters began closing up camp at Battery Park in Burlington on Wednesday.

A group tied to the protests, The Black Perspective, created a Facebook event called “Thank you, Battery,” scheduled to take place Wednesday night. There are still some tents at the park, but we don’t know who’s occupying them.

The Black Perspective has organized an event for 6 p.m. Saturday called “BLM Riderz.”

More Headlines

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending

Trending Stories

Latest Coronavirus Headlines

More Coronavirus

SkyTracker Weather Blog

More SkyTracker Blog