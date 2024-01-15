Vergennes, VT- Pro-Palestinian protestors blocked the entrance to Collins Aerospace, a subsidiary of Raytheon that supplies weapons to the U.S. military, to call for a ceasefire in Gaza on Monday afternoon.

The protestors, who described themselves as Jewish Vermonters and allies, began blocking all three entrances around 3:30 p.m. Monday, right before shifts were scheduled to change at the plant. They were not letting any cars in but were allowing cars to leave.

The protest had remained peaceful as of 6 p.m. Monday. A few employees shared their frustration at being blocked from the premises.

Vergennes Police were on the scene monitoring the protest. People taking part in the demonstration said they were calling for an end to the war.

One protestor, Theo Wheeland, said, “That money, to arm the genocide, that’s coming from our taxpayer dollars, so we don’t want our taxpayer dollars going to fund this unjust war.” Another protestor, Stoni Tomson, described their goal of peace, saying, “We want a ceasefire, that’s the first step to a lasting peace. We want to see a world where everyone has freedom, security, and peace.”

Protestors said they’re goal was to stop production and they feel like they’ve accomplished that so far, and they planned on remaining until at least the end of the night Monday. Collins Aerospace did not respond to requests for comments Monday evening.