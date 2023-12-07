Burlington, VT- The Burlington Democratic Party will hold its annual caucus to nominate mayoral and city council candidates for 2024.

Many of those candidates are now making one final push to get voters on their side, and some are receiving significant endorsements, including current city councilor Joan Shannon.

On Wednesday, the Burlington Firefighters Association, and the Burlington Police Officers Association gathered in City Hall Park to say they’re backing Shannon’s run for mayor.

Joseph Corro, President of the Burlington Police Officers Association, said Shannon has supported them for years now.

Corro said, “Joan has been an ardent, consistent, and thoughtful advocate for the City of Burlington since she first took office in 2003, and the BPOA strongly supports her bid for Mayor.”

Public safety is at the forefront of this year’s election, and each candidate has made it one of their top priorities. The presidents of each union said Shannon has the best plan, as they feel it’s the one that gives them the biggest possible voice when it comes to meeting public safety goals.

Kyle Blake, President of the Burlington Firefighters Association, said, “The men and women before you right now understand public safety in this city better than most, and to allow our input and to engage with us is very important.”

Shannon’s public safety plan can be broken down into four main categories, deterrence and prevention, treatment, housing, and justice.

Addressing the media on Wednesday, Shannon said, “We need to steer into these challenges with all hands on deck and eyes wide open.”

Some of the main goals within Shannon’s plan are adding security downtown, working closer with the Chittenden County Gun Safety Task Force, and working closer with the States Attorney’s Office to hold criminals accountable.

City Council President Karen Paul, also running for mayor, has a public safety plan consisting of three major initiatives, addressing drug crime, treating mental illness, and building the downtown core.

City Councilor Joan Shannon addresses the media following an endorsement announcement Wednesday, Dec, 7, 2023. City Council President Karen Paul speaking at a campaign event. Political newcomer C.D. Mattison announced her campaign on Nov. 15th. Three candidates are hoping to win the Democratic nomination at the party’s caucus on Sunday. Dec. 10th.

Paul has received notable endorsements on her plan too, including former Vermont Governers Madeleine Kunin and Howard Dean, as well as three other current city councilors.

Political newcomer and mayoral candidate C.D. Mattison says a major part of her public safety plan would be working with Gov. Phil Scott and Mayors in other Vermont cities to create more long-term mental health care and drug rehab options.

Whichever one of these three candidates, Paul, Shannon, or Mattison, wins the Democratic nomination on Sunday will be going up against State Rep. Emma Mulvaney-Stanak (P/D- Chittenden 17), who has officially won the Progressive nomination.

The Progressive party held their caucus on Monday, and Mulvaney-Stanak ran uncontested. A main part of her public safety plan would be appointing a special assistant to the Mayor on community safety.

Mulvaney-Stanak also hopes to place more police in crime “hot spots” around the city, and better coordinate first-responder efforts overall/

The Democratic caucus is Sunday, Dec. 10 at 1:00 p.m., and more than 2,000 voters are already registered.