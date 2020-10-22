Purdue Pharma to plead guilty to federal charges in probe initiated by Vermont prosecutors

The Department of Justice has reached an $8.3 million settlement with Oxycontin maker, Purdue Pharma. Wednesday, the company accused of fueling the nations opioid crisis agreed to plead guilty to three felony charges of defrauding the United States.

“The agreed resolution, if approved by the court, will require the company be dissolved and no longer exist in its current form,” said Jeff Rosen, deputy Attorney General.

Purdue is accused of engaging in an aggressive marketing tactic in which it sent a series of alerts that may have influenced increased prescriptions for extended-release opioids.

“Purdue’s expected guilty plea for that conduct will mark the first of its kind in the history of the country,” said Vermont U.S. Attorney Christina Nolan. “A milestone in our efforts to combat corruption in the healthcare industry and the opioid crisis in America.”

Nolan and her office uncovered the scheme after they began an investigation in 2018, but not after Purdue sent more than 230 million alerts to doctors in every U.S. state. Nolan says the resolution is a major step in ending practices that favor profit over people.

“By seeking to increase scripts for addictive ERO’s even when they were not medically appropriate,” Nolan said. “And at the height of the U.S. opioid crisis, a time when in Vermont and around the country, people were suffering under addiction that many times ended in death. Many of those addiction stories began with Oxycontin.”

Nolan says she hopes this sends a message to big Pharma that they will not corrupt the doctor-patient relationship for Americans.