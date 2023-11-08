Burlington, VT- The Intervale Center and the Queen City Saints are organizing their 12th annual ‘Flip Hunger the Bird’ turkey drive to collect donated turkeys for families in need this Thanksgiving.

People who want to donate a frozen turkey, or two or three, can bring them to the Intervale Center Food Hub at 180 Intervale Road on Sunday, Nov. 19 between noon and 2:00 p.m.

Those not able to make it can also Venmo @QueenCitySaints anytime between now and the November 19 drop-off date. The suggested donation amount is $35.

Scan this QR code to donate to Queen City Saints via GoFundMe.

The drive benefits Feeding Chittenden and the Intervale’s Fair Share Program. According to the drive’s organizers, both organizations rely solely on the ‘Flip Hunger the Bird’ drive to source turkeys and other meats for families across Chittenden County each year.

The event began from humble beginnings, with Queen City Saints co-founders Megan Frenzen and Jerica Dizki collecting turkeys from friends and families to benefit those in need during the holiday season, one of the busiest times of year for food security organizations like Feeding Chittenden.

If you, your family, or someone you know is experiencing food insecurity you can contact Feeding Chittenden’s Grocery Distribution Coordinator, Edi Abeneto, at (802) 658-7939 or by emailing eabeneto@cvoeo.org.

The drive is sponsored by American Flatbread, Hannaford Supermarkets, and Radiance Medical Aesthetics and Wellness Spa.

The Queen City Saints is an “informal organization of awesome people who live in and around Burlington, VT,” according to the group’s Facebook page. Over the summer they organized several drives to benefit flood victims in central and southern Vermont.