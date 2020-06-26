Racial Justice Rally in Burlington calls for change

BURLINGTON, VT- On Friday afternoon on the steps of Burlington City Hall, officials, activists and Vermonters shared speeches, readings, and poems about racial justice.

The Racial Justice Rally was organized by Patrick Brown and it was to stand in solidarity with all who are working on racial justice in the light of current events.

“Solidarity with everything that’s happening around the country because Vermont and Burlington are not immune to these atrocities that are happening,” said Brown.

Brown said this isn’t his first time holding a rally on the steps of city hall. In the 90’s, Brown held a rally after Rodney King was beaten and a white jury acquitted the police officers who did it. He said those incidents were a call to action.

“And in 2020 we are back here with the same issue,” said Brown.

Among those speaking was Congressman Peter Welch who discussed incidents he said show racial injustices in the Unites States.

“But, we do in this country have to acknowledge that our past included the systematic oppression of a group of people who were slaves and that was done on the basis of the color of their skin,” said Welch.

Others at the rally spoke about how to make immediate change.

“Stop fighting and killing each other, we must acknowledge our power, individual worth, and right to live. We all have a skill set that can be used to implement necessary change. Fight the enemy,” said Kahlia Livingston.

Many who attended the rally say now, is the time for everyone to unite and take action!

“This is a way to give voice to the voiceless to give voice to those who are marginalized, for people to come together and stand with each other in solidarity, said Brown. “This is not the end; this is the beginning.”

The Social Justice Rally was one of many events to happen on Church Street in Burlington and across the U.S to help in the fight against racial injustices in the country.