Railroad Enterprise Project could get $2.25 million boost in federal funds

The Railroad Enterprise Project has been in the planning stages for 9 years. Monday, Congressman Peter Welch said the effort could soon get a $2.25 million boost. The project has a total price tag of $20 million.

“This money quadruples the money that has been available only through the city and the Vermont agency,” Rep. Welch said. “So it should be a significant contribution toward significant progress.”

The plan will connect Pine Street and Battery Street through the rail-yard. The mayor says it will improve traffic flow, business opportunities, and quality of life in the south end.

“These sections of the city that are unfinished, the status of the projects unresolved has not been good for anybody,” Mayor Miro Weinberger said. “It’s been bad for walkers, it’s been bad for bikers, it’s been bad for people trying to get around the city.”

Some say this project is just a small dent in the big picture, when it comes to the structural work needed around BTV. Mark Hughes with the Vermont Racial Justice Alliance Center says they’ve been calling on Queen City leaders to address issues with the Champlain parkway. He says the design has an inequitable impact on traffic flow in black neighborhoods.

“It will reduce traffic in affluent white neighborhoods in the south end by 72% and it will increase traffic in black neighborhoods by 37%,” Hughes said. “That is why we are here.”