Rain will continue across the area for tonight into the first half of Thursday. Some snow is possible early this evening across the mountains and higher terrain. Accumulations of a coating to three inches is expected before a switch to rain. Watch for slick spots on the roads if you’re heading out tonight. Temperatures will be rising as the night goes on.

By tomorrow morning, temperatures will be in the mid-40s with southerly winds of 15 to 20 mph. Gusts could reach 30 to 40 mph at times on Thursday. Any wet weather will wrap up by mid-day but keep the umbrella and rain jacket handy if you’re heading out early in the day.

It’s mid-December but it certainly doesn’t feel that way and on Thursday, we’ll see highs reach 60 degrees ahead of an advancing cold front. Breezy conditions will also continue tomorrow under mostly cloudy skies. Don’t be surprised to even see a little sunshine!

Showers continue late tonight into tomorrow. The bulk of the storm will move into the Great Lakes region, so we won’t see much in the way of stormy weather. Our theme will be the mild temperatures and breezy weather.

Any wet weather wraps up mid to late morning.

Looking ahead…. much colder air returns to end the week and for the weekend. A round of snow is expected late Saturday into Sunday. As of now, a few inches looks like a solid bet but exact amounts and timing will be narrowed down over the coming days.