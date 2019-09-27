Raise awareness for people with Down syndrome at the 10th annual Buddy Walk

The 10th Annual Champlain Valley Buddy Walk will take place at Burlington’s Battery Park on Sunday, Sept. 29 from noon to 3 PM.

More than 200 people are expected to attend the event to raise awareness and funds for programs that benefit people with Down syndrome and their families.

Online registration for the event is open until noon on Saturday, Sept. 28. Ages 10 years and older must register for the event. The online cost is $8 per person. On-site registration is also available at Battery Park.

