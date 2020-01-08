Raise the Wage Coalition calls on legislatures for a $15 minimum wage

MONTPELIER, VT – Raise the Wage Coalition consists of over 30 Vermont organizations that believe working Vermonters deserve dignified and equitable working conditions. They also believe every Vermonter working 40 hours a week should be able to afford basic needs.

On Tuesday, along with the opening of the 2020 legislative session, Raise the Wage Vermont called on the legislature to finish the work of the 2019 session and get Vermont on a path to $15 an hour by 2024.

At the state house, the coalition announced their principles and priorities to urge legislatures to raise the minimum wage to $15.

“Do I pay my heating bill or buy groceries for my family? Do I pay to fix my car so I can go to work and don’t lose my job, or do I buy my lifesaving medication? These are not choices that Vermonters should have to make,” said Jubilee McGill a leader with Rights and Democracy VT.

According to Raise the Wage Coalition, a Vermonter making the current minimum wage of $10.78 would have to work 60 hours a week just to afford a one bedroom apartment.

“The proposal to increase the minimum wage to$15 an hour by 2024 would nearly align our minimum wage with the states livable wage as defined in statute,” said Social worker and Rights and Democracy member Tanya Vyhovsky.

The Coalition said currently over 80,000 Vermonters are making a sub $15 an hour wage. This is a reality that Middlebury resident Mary Chapman knows all too well. Chapman has experience working jobs both above $15 an hour and below the minimum wage.

“When I became homeless, it was a real catapult for me going that we really need to make some change around this, “said Chapman.

Chapman worked as a pharmacy tech until she was laid off in 2008. When she was finally able to get another job, she was only making $10 an hour. She said she felt like a burden to the state.

“I had food stamps, Medicaid, you name it. I want to be a contributing member to this state and I can’t do it making minimum wage,” said Chapman.

Chapman then become ill and wound up homeless until this past July. On Tuesday she joined the Raise the Wage Coalition to share her story as the coalition called for a higher minimum wage.

The Coalition believes raising the minimum wage would bridge the racial, gender, and disability wealth gap and help to reduce the economic inequality that is holding back the entire economy.

You can find out more here.