Burlington, Vt – The scene in downtown Burlington was one of unity as leaders and community members gathered to show their solidarity for the people of Israel.

10 days into the Israel-Hamas war, more than 1,300 people had lost their lives.

The attacks from Gaza, and the war following it, have shaken people all over the world to their core. This event, organized by multiple leaders in the Jewish community, is a chance for people to find support in the midst of hardship and adversity.

Vermont political leaders were also in attendance, with Governor Phil Scott and Mayor Miro Weinberger making statements. Representatives for Bernie Sanders, Becca Balint, and Peter Welch were also at the event.

President Joe Biden has already pledged his support of the Israeli people, condemning the Hamas attacks as the deadliest day for Jews since the Holocaust.