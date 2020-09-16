Read while enjoying Vermont’s natural beauty

Fletcher Free Library, along with Burlington Parks, Recreation & Waterfront, and Burlington City Arts has created the BTV StoryWalk at Leddy Park. This is a way for you and your family to read your way through a short walk in the woods while enjoying Burlington’s natural beauty. The walk starts in the Northeast corner of the parking lot and ends on the Burlington Bike Path.

During September, the book being featured is “Pie Is For Sharing” by Stephanie Parsley Ledyard. This is a children’s picture book that the family can enjoy. The story boards along the trail also pose questions and activities for families to explore.

After enjoying the StoryWalk, you can sign the digital guestbook on their website. This will enter you for a chance to win a giant Vermont Teddy Bear or a copy of “Pie Is For Sharing”.