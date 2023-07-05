Happy July 5th, everyone! It’s a very mild and muggy start to our Thursday with patchy, dense fog and light breezes. The fog should dissipate a bit quicker today compared to yesterday morning but you’ll still want to take it easy for the morning commute.

Our afternoon will feature highs in the low 90s, loads of sunshine, and just a few thunderstorms; nothing that will reach the level of severe. Nevertheless, high humidity throughout the afternoon will have our low 90s feeling more like the mid to upper 90s. Remember to take frequent breaks from the excessive heat, stay hydrated, and “Look Before You Lock”! Overnight, the heat and humidity will stick around with lows in the 70s.

Thursday will be very similar to today in that dangerous levels of heat and humidity return along with a slight chance for a mountain downpour and/or thunderstorm. However, heat indices will more than likely be pushing the century mark. Stay hydrated, dip into A/C when you can, and check on your more vulnerable neighbors who may struggle during these hotter than normal days.