‘Real Men Wear Pink’ campaign is encouraging men to help the fight against breast cancer

Real Men Wear Pink is a campaign by The American Cancer Society that helps bring awareness to communities about breast cancer.

This particular campaign encourages men to join the conversation and help for the fight against breast cancer.













Real Men Wear Pink is hosting many different events throughout the month all throughout Vermont. All through October, pink lady eclairs in the pastry case at The Essex, Vermont’s Culinary Resort, are sold and 100% of the proceeds go to the American Cancer Society.

Stay tuned for other events across Vermont hosted by the Real Men Wear Pink.

If you would like to donate to Real Men Wear Pink or would like more information, you can click here.