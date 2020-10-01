“Real Men Wear Pink”, raising money for breast cancer awareness

Real Men Wear Pink is a campaign from The American Cancer Society that encourages male leaders to bring awareness to their community about breast cancer. This group of men are using different ways to raise funds to support The American Cancer Society’s mission and save more lives. Together, they are hoping to make a difference in the fight against breast cancer.

These men are also wearing pink all month long to show they are apart of the campaign. Some of the candidates participating from Vermont include Steven Leach from Norris Cotton Cancer Center, Leader Evaporator, and Harley English from KPH Healthcare Services.

Harley says, “I have a lot of family members who have had breast cancer, so I just think it is a really good cause to get behind.”

Real Men Wear Pink is hosting a number of different events throughout the month. All month long, pink lady eclairs in the pastry case at The Essex, Vermont’s Culinary Resort will be sold and 100% of the proceeds go to the American Cancer Society. Also, Leader’s is sponsoring the second annual “Lets Axe Breast Cancer” tournament at Burly Axe.

If you would like to donate to Real Men Wear Pink or if you would like some more information, click here.