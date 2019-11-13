Record breaking cold prompts people to crank up their heat

Residents in the Queen City were prompted to crank up the heat today as temperatures fell to 11 degreed this morning.

The National Weather Service says today was the second day of record cold in Burlington.

Yesterday it went down to just 14 degrees, breaking a record set in 1933. In Montpelier this morning, temperatures plunged to just 6 degrees.

Experts with the Vermont Fuel Dealers Association say when it gets this cold homes need oil heat, propane and natural gas to stay warm… and we can’t rely on electricity alone. Three quarters of Vermont homes rely on oil heat or gas.

Executive director Matt Cota says most of that is used up within 3 months or the coldest 90 days of the year.

“The coldest 90 days of the year is when most people purchase that fuel and it is consumed. We are just starting it now, a little bit earlier than we did last year, but we are absolutely in the cold temperature season and that means that those trucks are moving and those tanks are being filled, those thermostats are clicking on and those boilers and furnaces are hard at work making sure all the homes in Vermont are warm,” said Cota.

Vermont will also receive a federal grant for more than $18 million to help provide heating to low income homes in the form of LIHEAP.