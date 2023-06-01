It’s a super mild morning that will lead into a steamy, hot, and hazy afternoon. Temperatures are in the 60s to near 70 degrees this morning alongside smoky skies and hazy sunshine. Southerly breezes are averaging about 5-10 mph.

The afternoon will feature record tying/breaking high temperatures with readings in the lower to middle 90s. Our scorcher of an afternoon will be accompanied by less smoke and continued moderate air quality concerns. West-northwest winds will average 5-10 mph. Overnight, a few clouds will filter through with lows in the mid 60s.

Friday will be another hot day as a weak cold front scoots through for the morning. Temps will top out near 90 degrees before scattered showers/downpours and storms move in for the afternoon. That unsettled weather will last through the overnight, so be sure to have the rain jacket ready for any Friday night plans.