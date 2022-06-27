Burlington, VT — Despite the increase in the price of goods and gas, some 48 million people are expected to travel for the upcoming holiday weekend.

People traveling to and from Burlington International Airport say their experience has been positive so far.

“We took off and landed on time, boarded the plane in a very timely manner, so it was very well managed,” said Alexander Chebuske.

Another traveler, Jaden Hummel, said that while the airport seemed more crowded than normal, her travel was not affected. “Today feels pretty busy, like with the rental car and all that,” she said. “I came down to the baggage claim area and was like, whoa, there are more people than normal in Burlington, but it’s been pretty smooth.”

For those traveling by road, Daniel Goodman from AAA says to expect busy roads, with over two million New Englanders anticipated to travel by car.

“Prep yourself and your vehicle,” said Goodman. “Let’s start with your vehicle. Ideally, you want to have your car checked by your trusted mechanic before you go on a long road trip, but if you can’t do that, there are a couple of things you can do yourself. Make sure your tires are properly inflated, make sure all of your fluids are properly topped off.”

Goodman added, “Make sure yourself is prepared, the roads are gonna be really busy so you’re gonna wanna pack your patience over the weekend.”

The best time to travel to avoid traffic is early in the morning or late at night. Travelers are advised to stay well-rested and not to be afraid to stop and sleep if they feel tired.