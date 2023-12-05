Montpelier, VT- Recovery Vermont, a program of the Vermont Association of Mental Health and Addiction Recovery, is holding a contest in which contestants write a song about their mental health journey.

The competition is being called the Recovery Anthem Contest, and this is the first year it’s being held. Applicants are encouraged to share their struggles with harmful substances and the resilience they found while navigating them.

Will Eberle, Executive Director of Recovery Vermont, says people’s stories of recovery can be inspiring.

“The truth of it is, people do overcome substance use disorder all the time,” Eberle said, “There are incredible, inspiring examples of recovery every day.

The winner of the contest will receive a $1,000 cash prize, and a chance to perform their song at Recovery Vermont’s Recovery Day Celebration in February.

Contestants submit their songs by recording a video of them performing and then sending it to director@recoveryvermont.org or texting it to 802-279-9069.

The deadline for entries is Dec. 22 at midnight.

“So often people have incredible gifts to give the world, and some of the best music, and art, and writing I’ve encountered have come from those places of pain,” Eberle said, “So we’re really hoping to see some of that art and music shine through in a new way through this process.”