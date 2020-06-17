Red Cross now testing blood for COVID-19 antibodies

People donating blood will now learn more than their blood type when they donate, the Red Cross rolled out new testing Monday that will check for COVID-19 antibodies for free. It will let every donor know if they have potentially been exposed to the infection.

“It’s allowing those donors a little more insight into whether they’ve been exposed to the virus,” said executive director Kevin Mazuzan.

The Red cross is hoping these tests will help increase the interest for blood donation. If you’ve given blood before, the process will look exactly the same. In fact, your blood always undergoes about a dozen tests when you donate.

“We are adding one more test to a series of tests for infectious diseases we would normally be providing or testing for,” Mazuzan said. “So this is just another step.”

Donors can expect to hear results within 7-10 days after they give. Mazuzan says any blood, platelets, or plasma that reveal COVID-19 antibodies won’t end up being used for treatment.

“If the test comes back positive, it will be discarded and unable to be used,” he said.

The Red Cross will report the number of positive tests to state and federal health agencies, but names and other personal information are not included with the numbers. Mazuzan says the need for blood is growing, as most area hospitals have resumed elective surgeries and other non urgent procedures that require blood.

“There’s also people out on the road and unfortunately there will be car accidents and people will need that lifesaving blood as a trauma patient,” he said. “So the need is great.”