Red Cross officials urge healthy individuals to donate blood

BURLINGTON, VT- With concerns of the coronavirus, Red Cross officials are urging healthy individuals to donate blood.

According to Communications Manager for Red Cross of Northern New England Mary Brant, the cold and flu season has already impacted the blood supply, and now with the coronavirus there may be a further decrease in the number of people who are eligible to give blood.

Blood donations are always needed to keep the blood supply stable, but Brant said especially during challenging times.

“There is simply no replacement for a healthy volunteer blood donor and now is the time to get out there and roll up a sleeve to help,” said Brant.

At Rice Memorial High School Wednesday, students and faculty did their part.

“It’s very important you know it’s good to help people out because they need it more than we do,” said Rice Memorial Junior Connor Willett.

The high school held its annual blood drive with few changes.

“It really gratifies me that our whole school takes part in this and understands the importance as well. Especially in a time I think of increasing national health emergency you never know when an adequate supply of blood is going to be necessary, “said Associate Principle Jeff Maher.

The Red Cross said donating blood is a safe process and people shouldn’t hesitate to give or receive blood during this time.

“Red Cross employees follow very thorough safety protocols including wearing gloves, routinely wiping down donor touched areas, using sterile collection sets for every donation and preparing the arm for donation with an accept scrub,” said Brant.

However, Red Cross said if you have traveled to China, Iran, Italy or South Korea to postpone donating for 28 days.

For more information, click here.