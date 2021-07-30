Red Cross reports critical blood shortage in Vermont and nationwide

The Red Cross continues to report a critical blood shortage both in Vermont, and nationwide.
More than 550 Vermonters need to roll up their sleeve each week to meet hospital demand in the Green Mountain State. Right now, donations are down about 10%.
The Red Cross says summertime typically is slower for donations, but it’s more of a concern this year, as area hospitals are resuming elective surgeries.
“Blood cannot be manufactured, it can’t be stockpiled, and it has a 42 day shelf life,” said Jennifer Costa of Red Cross Northern New England. “Type O blood is the type hospitals reach for most often so that’s often the first to be depleted and often where we see the shortage.”
There are plenty of opportunities to donate:
Addison
Middlebury
8/3/2021: 9 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Middlebury EMS Building, 55 Collins Dr
_______________
Bennington
Bennington
8/5/2021: 11:30 a.m. – 5 p.m., Moose Hall, 916 Main Street
_______________
Caledonia
Danville
8/13/2021: 11:30 a.m. – 4 p.m., Pope Memorial Library Comm. Center-(The old bank building), 121 Park Street
Saint Johnsbury
8/4/2021: 12 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Saint Johnsbury Moose Lodge, 2388 Portland St (Rt 2 E)
_______________
Chittenden
Burlington
8/6/2021: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., The University of Vermont Medical Center, 111 Colchester Avenue
Charlotte
8/5/2021: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Charlotte Senior Center, 212 Ferry Road
Essex Junction
8/11/2021: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Covenant Community Church, 1 Whitcomb Meadows Lane
8/12/2021: 11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Champlain Valley Exposition, 105 Pearl Street
Richmond
8/4/2021: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Congregational Church, 20 Church Street
South Burlington
8/3/2021: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Vibrant Church, 2025 Williston Road
8/7/2021: 10:30 a.m. – 4 p.m., University Mall, 155 Dorset Street
Williston
8/5/2021: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Williston Fire Station, 645 Talcott Road
_______________
Franklin
Enosburg Falls
8/12/2021: 12 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Enosburg American Legion, 108 Depot Street
Saint Albans
8/11/2021: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Northwestern Medical Center, 133 Fairfield Street
8/6/2021: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., St. Albans City Hall, 100 N. Main St.
_______________
Lamoille
Morrisville
8/6/2021: 11:30 a.m. – 5 p.m., Lamoille County Civic Center, 24 Upper Main St
_______________
Orleans
Barton
8/9/2021: 1 p.m. – 5 p.m., Barton United Church, 15 Church St
Derby
8/10/2021: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Newport VT Elks #2155, 3736 US Route 5
_______________
Rutland
Rutland
8/14/2021: 10 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Godnick Hall, 1 Deer Street
8/9/2021: 9 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., American Legion, 33 Washington Street
_______________
Washington
Montpelier
8/2/2021: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Bethany United Church of Christ, 115 Main Street
8/7/2021: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Montpelier Senior Activity Center, 58 Barre St
Waitsfield
8/14/2021: 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Waitsfield United Church of Christ, 4335 Main St.
_______________
Windham
Bellows Falls
8/12/2021: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., United Church of Bellows Falls, 8 School Street
Brattleboro
8/10/2021: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Fraternal Order of the Eagles, 54 Chickering Drive, Unit 1
8/13/2021: 11 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Brattleboro Music Center, 72 Blanche Moyse Way
_______________
Windsor
Bethel
8/13/2021: 12 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Bethel White Church, 129 Church Street
Brownsville
8/10/2021: 12:30 p.m. – 5 p.m., Holiday Inn, 485 Hotel Drive
Springfield
8/4/2021: 11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Springfield Elks, 49 Park Street
Woodstock
8/10/2021: 12 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Woodstock Union Arena, 496 Woodstock