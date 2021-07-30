Red Cross reports critical blood shortage in Vermont and nationwide

The Red Cross continues to report a critical blood shortage both in Vermont, and nationwide.

More than 550 Vermonters need to roll up their sleeve each week to meet hospital demand in the Green Mountain State. Right now, donations are down about 10%.

The Red Cross says summertime typically is slower for donations, but it’s more of a concern this year, as area hospitals are resuming elective surgeries.

“Blood cannot be manufactured, it can’t be stockpiled, and it has a 42 day shelf life,” said Jennifer Costa of Red Cross Northern New England. “Type O blood is the type hospitals reach for most often so that’s often the first to be depleted and often where we see the shortage.”

There are plenty of opportunities to donate:

Addison

Middlebury

8/3/2021: 9 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Middlebury EMS Building, 55 Collins Dr

_______________

Bennington

Bennington

8/5/2021: 11:30 a.m. – 5 p.m., Moose Hall, 916 Main Street

_______________

Caledonia

Danville

8/13/2021: 11:30 a.m. – 4 p.m., Pope Memorial Library Comm. Center-(The old bank building), 121 Park Street

Saint Johnsbury

8/4/2021: 12 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Saint Johnsbury Moose Lodge, 2388 Portland St (Rt 2 E)

_______________

Chittenden

Burlington

8/6/2021: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., The University of Vermont Medical Center, 111 Colchester Avenue

Charlotte

8/5/2021: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Charlotte Senior Center, 212 Ferry Road

Essex Junction

8/11/2021: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Covenant Community Church, 1 Whitcomb Meadows Lane

8/12/2021: 11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Champlain Valley Exposition, 105 Pearl Street

Richmond

8/4/2021: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Congregational Church, 20 Church Street

South Burlington

8/3/2021: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Vibrant Church, 2025 Williston Road

8/7/2021: 10:30 a.m. – 4 p.m., University Mall, 155 Dorset Street

Williston

8/5/2021: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Williston Fire Station, 645 Talcott Road

_______________

Franklin

Enosburg Falls

8/12/2021: 12 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Enosburg American Legion, 108 Depot Street

Saint Albans

8/11/2021: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Northwestern Medical Center, 133 Fairfield Street

8/6/2021: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., St. Albans City Hall, 100 N. Main St.

_______________

Lamoille

Morrisville

8/6/2021: 11:30 a.m. – 5 p.m., Lamoille County Civic Center, 24 Upper Main St

_______________

Orleans

Barton

8/9/2021: 1 p.m. – 5 p.m., Barton United Church, 15 Church St

Derby

8/10/2021: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Newport VT Elks #2155, 3736 US Route 5

_______________

Rutland

Rutland

8/14/2021: 10 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Godnick Hall, 1 Deer Street

8/9/2021: 9 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., American Legion, 33 Washington Street

_______________

Washington

Montpelier

8/2/2021: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Bethany United Church of Christ, 115 Main Street

8/7/2021: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Montpelier Senior Activity Center, 58 Barre St

Waitsfield

8/14/2021: 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Waitsfield United Church of Christ, 4335 Main St.

_______________

Windham

Bellows Falls

8/12/2021: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., United Church of Bellows Falls, 8 School Street

Brattleboro

8/10/2021: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Fraternal Order of the Eagles, 54 Chickering Drive, Unit 1

8/13/2021: 11 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Brattleboro Music Center, 72 Blanche Moyse Way

_______________

Windsor

Bethel

8/13/2021: 12 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Bethel White Church, 129 Church Street

Brownsville

8/10/2021: 12:30 p.m. – 5 p.m., Holiday Inn, 485 Hotel Drive

Springfield

8/4/2021: 11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Springfield Elks, 49 Park Street

Woodstock

8/10/2021: 12 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Woodstock Union Arena, 496 Woodstock