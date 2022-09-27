Ten volunteers from the Red Cross of Northern New England are headed south ahead of Hurricane Ian, which is expected to reach Florida’s Gulf Coast sometime Wednesday.

John Clifford of Hinesburg had 24 hours to pack his bag and head out the door Tuesday morning.

“I wanted to do something more significant where I can help people,” he said, said “It was pretty crazy, telling my family and having my neighbors. It’s hectic.”

Clifford is deployed at an emergency evacuation area in Wimauma. He says Floridians are ready to weather the storm.

“They’re pretty upbeat,” he said. “They know what to do. Stores are crowded, shelves are getting empty.”

Joanna Russell was on standby in Richmond, awaiting the call. She says she’s been volunteering “most of my entire life,” and helping out in Florida is another eay to be useful.

“Just being able to be some level of support for someone’s who’s hurting, confused and scared,” she said. “I just want to be that level of support.”

The Red Cross is also sending relief supplies to Florida.