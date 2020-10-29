Refinery plans to produce fuel from paper, lumber mill waste

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A Maine research company has announced a partnership with a New Hampshire wholesale energy supplier to produce and market a patented zero-emission biofuel.

The Portland Press Herald reports that Biofine Developments Northeast Inc. of Bangor says that it plans to finalize the site for a biorefinery this month and begin operating in 2023. The biorefinery will process 100 tons of cellulose waste from paper and lumber mills to produce the biofuel made.

Biofine is partnering with Sprague Resources LP of Portsmouth, New Hampshire. The facility will produce 3 million gallons of heating oil per year and renewable chemical byproducts.