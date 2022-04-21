(WSYR-TV) — Due to the pandemic, the International Boxing Hall of Fame in Canastota has not been able to celebrate its induction classes. That all changes June 9-12, 2022, when, for the first time, three classes get inducted.

Getting inducted into the Hall of Fame includes:

Floyd Mayweather (2021)

Laila Ali (2021)

Bernard Hopkins (2020)

Wladimir Klitschko (2021)

Miguel Cotto (2022)

“Sugar” Shane Mosley (2020)

Roy Jones Jr. (2022)

Holly Holm (2022)

Boxing Promoter Lou DiBella (2020)

“This year’s Boxing Hall of Fame Induction Weekend was three years in the making, so you know it’s going to be big and there is already a lot of excitement building,” said Edward Brophy, Boxing Hall of Fame Executive Director, via a press release. “With an exceptional induction trilogy class, four days of non-stop events that span two counties, passionate partners like the Oneida Indian Nation, and legendary Hall of Famers traveling from around the world to Central New York, this is a weekend you will not want to miss.”

The Boxing HOF, along with Turning Stone, has a jammed packed weekend planned with events centered around the inductions and a prospect boxing event from SHOWTIME®. The series SHOBOX: The New Generation will have a four-fight card Friday June 10.

“We are thrilled to welcome back to our region the iconic Boxing Hall of Fame induction weekend”, said Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente via a press release. “Boxing Hall of Fame weekend is a great opportunity to showcase everything our region has to offer.”

Below is a list of events:

Thursday, June 9: Kickoff Event: Celebratory event to kick off Boxing Hall of Fame Induction Weekend in Central New York, boxing’s biggest weekend of the year.

Celebratory event to kick off Boxing Hall of Fame Induction Weekend in Central New York, boxing’s biggest weekend of the year. Friday, June 10: Fight Night: Presented in partnership with Boxing Hall of Famer Lou DiBella and televised live on SHOWTIME, SHOBOX: The New Generation returns to Turning Stone with a four-fight card featuring amateur standout, Olympic Gold Medalist and two-time Olympian Bakhodir Jalolov and rising heavyweight prospect Jack Mulowayi in the main event. Boxing Hall of Fame Inductees will be honored during Friday night’s fight. Tickets for the June 10 heavyweight fight at Turning Stone go on sale Friday, April 22 at 10 a.m. with prices starting at $39. Additional details about the June 10 th card will be released soon.

You can find more information about events at Turning Stone and the schedule of events at the Boxing Hall of Fame at their respective websites.