EARLSVILLE, NY (WIVT/WBGH) New York State Police announced that they have arrested an Earlsville man for sex crimes involving a child.

On August 10, 2022, members of the New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the Computer Crimes Unit arrested Davaun J. Chandler, age 28 of Earlsville, NY for the class “D” felony of Promoting a Sexual Performance by a Child and the class “E” felony of Possessing a Sexual Performance by a Child.

An investigation revealed that Chandler was in possession and was promoting images consistent with child sexual exploitation. The arrest stems from a cyber tip received by the New York State Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Chandler was arraigned before a judge and remanded to the Chenango County Correctional Facility on $5000 cash, $10,000 bond, and $15,000 credit bail. He is scheduled to return to court on August 15, 2022 at the Earlville Village Court.