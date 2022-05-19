BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — We’ll be receiving an update on the investigation into the Tops mass shooting that killed 10 people and injured three others at 3 p.m.

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown, Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia and others are scheduled to speak. Once it begins, you can watch the conference in the video player above and on WIVB.

MORE | How to help those affected by the Buffalo mass shooting