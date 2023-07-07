Christmas Tree Shops customers have a couple weeks to spend any remaining gift cards due to the company’s recent bankruptcy.

The United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware filed a document that states the chain is no longer honoring gift cards as part of the termination of the ‘Gift Card Program’ on July 21.

A notice on the Christmas Tree Shops website and signage in the stores will notify customers of the quickly upcoming deadline.

The announcement follows the company’s plan to close and liquidate all remaining stores from earlier this week.