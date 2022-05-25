ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Health Department (OCHD) and the New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH) have announced the extension of the 2022 flu surveillance season.

This change comes because of the continuation of high influenza (flu) case numbers in the state. The reporting of flu season is usually over at the end of May when normal activity declines, but cases this year have remained “unusually high” according to state health officials.

Anyone 6 months or older is eligible for the flu shot and can do so through the end of June this year.

To find a flu vaccine site near you, visit https://www.vaccines.gov/find-vaccines/ or speak with your health care provider.

Oneida County Health Department officials would like to remind everyone to continue practicing good hand hygiene and to remain home when they are sick.

For more information on NYSDOH flu activity, surveillance, and reports visit https://www.health.ny.gov/diseases/communicable/flu/surveillance/.