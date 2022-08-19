UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Former Congressman Michael Arcuri speaks on how none of the Congressional candidates on the ballot currently live in this area, and the impact this could have.

“It shouldn’t have any impact at all districts historically were very large you get out to a state like Wyoming there’s one congressperson for the whole state Vermont one congressperson for the whole state same thing in Alaska,” said Arcuri.

Arcuri says theoretically this would not make an impact, but in practice, it could. He says that having lived in an area they are representing allows them to have a greater understanding of the needs of their constituents.

“You always have a stronger sense for your own hometown you know essentially what your district our what your area needs how they feel what they’re looking for,” said Arcuri.

The former congressman says one way that we will still be represented is by having the elected official open a satellite office here in Utica.

“We have always been the home district for our congressman, Oneida County has always been the major metropolitan area the anchor for the time in our history literally that we haven’t been the anchor now Syracuse and Onondaga County is the anchor and we’re the secondary city. So, I think we’re going to have to really put our representative’s feet to the fire and make sure that we’re getting our fair share of any grants that come out of the Federal Government,” said Arcuri.