As Labor Day weekend approaches, AAA says gas prices continue to drop in Vermont and the Northeast.

On Wednesday, Vermonters paid an average of paying $4.07 a gallon for regular, down from $4.18 a week ago.

New Hampshire’s prices are down about 8 cents to $3.91 a gallon. In the North Country, prices were also down around 8 cents per gallon, ranging from $4 in Franklin County to $4.19 in Clinton County and $4.28 in Essex County

Dan Goodman, Public Affairs Manager for AAA, says drivers are still seeing the impact of high gas prices nationwide. “Around 66% of folks said the high gas prices and inflation were impacting travel habits over the summer and into Labor Day Weekend,” he said.

But, he added, it will still be a busy holiday weekend on the roads.

“Don’t speed. Pack your patience. Buckle up. Don’t drive intoxicated. Don’t drive impaired. We all want you to get to your destination safely.”

Goodman is expecting close to one third of Americans to travel this upcoming weekend.