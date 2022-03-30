NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New Hartford Police Department has reported that a man from Ilion has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting an elderly woman after a two-year investigation that started in August 2020.

On August 20th, 2020, the New Hartford Police Department responded to a local area rehabilitation center after receiving reports that an elderly woman was being sexually assaulted there. Due to his access to the facility, 44-year-old Steven R. Cross of Ilion became the focus of the investigation.

At that time, attempts to locate Cross were unsuccessful, and in December 2021, Cross was indicted by an Oneida County Grand Jury for the following:

One count of Rape in the First Degree (Class B Felony)

A warrant for his arrest was then issued and over the following year, a joint agency task force that included the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office Warrants Unit and the New York/New Jersey US Marshall’s Regional Task Force searched for Cross nationwide.

On Tuesday, March 29th, Cross was finally located in the Buffalo, NY area. He was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Oneida County Jail.

Eyewitness News will update this story with any new information as it is released.