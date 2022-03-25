WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWTI) – Congresswoman Elise Stefanik (R-NY) joined Dan Newhouse (R-WA) and their colleagues in introducing the School Resource Officers Save Lives Act.

According to the CDC, the largest percentage increase in drug overdose death rates from 2019 to 2020 occurred in the 15-24 age group.

“As the fentanyl crisis has increased drug overdoses even in children, our School Resource Officers should have every tool available to them to protect our students from these tragic consequences,” Stefanik said. “I’m proud to work to make equipment and training available for our law enforcement officers who protect our students to create a safer environment for schools.”

The legislation would create a pilot program for Narcan administration to allow grants to school districts to train school resource officers, security personnel and school nurses to administer Narcan and purchase individual Narcan kits.

The legislation would also reauthorize the State Opioid Response Grants Program at $5 million for fiscal years 2022 and 2023. It would require at least 50% of grants to be awarded to school districts located in rural areas.

As a condition of the grant, recipients who have school resource officers or security personnel must receive training in Narcan administration and awarded funds may be used to cover the costs of the training.