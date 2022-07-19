A man was fatally shot in the face near the set of ‘Law & Order’ in Brooklyn Tuesday morning, according to law enforcement sources. (PIX11)

BROOKLYN (PIX11) — A man was fatally shot in the face near the set of “Law & Order” in Brooklyn Tuesday morning, according to law enforcement sources.

Authorities found the 31-year-old man with two gunshot wounds to the face inside a red car parked near 229 North Henry St. around 5:15 a.m., sources said. Three shell casings were found inside the vehicle, sources said.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The man works for Broadway Stage Company and was reserving parking spots to film a new episode of “Law & Order,” said an NYPD spokesman.

A witness said he was sleeping in his vehicle across the street from the incident when he was awoken to the sound of three gunshots, according to sources. The witness also saw an unidentified man fleeing the scene, sources said.

There have been no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.