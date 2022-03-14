CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A recent survey, done by Smart Home Solutions, shows that the Netflix Original “Peaky Blinders” is Massachusetts’ most searched for crime show on Google.

The BBC original series was picked up by one of the largest streaming services, Netflix, and was reframed into a Netflix Original series. “Peaky Blinders” stars Tom Hardy, Cillian Murphy, and the late Helen McCrory who is also known for her role as “Narcissa Malfoy” in the Harry Potter Franchise.

This 6 season crime show is set in 1919 Britain and follows one of the most powerful gangs in Britain, the Peaky Blinders. This plot has captivated many viewers including many in Massachusetts.

Most searched Netflix crime show by state:

Alabama: The Blacklist Alaska: Mindhunter Arizona: Good Girls Arkansas: Good Girls California: Good Girls Colorado: You Connecticut: The Sinner Delaware: Good Girls Florida: The Blacklist Georgia: Good Girls Hawaii: You Idaho: The Blacklist Illinois: Good Girls Indiana: Criminal Minds Iowa: Criminal Minds Kansas: Mindhunter Kentucky: Good Girls Louisiana: Good Girls Maine: The Blacklist Maryland: Good Girls Massachusetts: Peaky Blinders Michigan: Criminal Minds Minnesota: Worst Roommate Ever Mississippi: The Blacklist Missouri: Mindhunter Montana: Mindhunter Nebraska: Mindhunter Nevada: Good Girls New Hampshire: You New Jersey: Peaky Blinders New Mexico: Good Girls New York: Peaky Blinders North Carolina: Good Girls North Dakota: Mindhunter Ohio: Good Girls Oklahoma: Good Girls Oregon: Mindhunter Pennsylvania: Peaky Blinders Rhode Island: Peaky Blinders South Carolina: The Blacklist South Dakota: Worst Roommate Ever Tennessee: The Blacklist Texas: Good Girls Utah: Peaky Blinders Vermont: The Blacklist Virginia: Criminal Minds Washington: Mindhunter West Virginia: NCIS Wisconsin: Mindhunter Wyoming: NCIS

With crime shows being one of the top viewed genres on Netflix, this begged the question, “does watching crime TV make Americans take their home security more seriously?” The short answer is yes. In the Smart Home Solutions survey, they asked 1,100 people this question. 81% of people said that they were more concerned about their home security after consuming crime show media. Out of the 81% that responded yes, 36% were concerned about being robbed after watching a crime show.

Among the most searched crime shows is ‘Good Girls’, ‘The Blacklist’, and ‘Criminal Minds’.