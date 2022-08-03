NEW YORK MILLS, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York Mills Police Department has reported that a New Hartford man has been arrested for weapons and controlled substances charges after a traffic stop on August 2nd.

Around 1:45 pm on Tuesday, an officer with the New York Mills Police Department pulled over a vehicle they witnessed make an illegal left-hand turn.

While speaking with the 34-year-old driver, Richard A Rodriguez of New Hartford, it was discovered that his license was allegedly revoked, and the Town of New Hartford had a warrant out for his arrest. As Rodriquez was being taken into custody, a loaded Springfield XD-9 9mm handgun and several substances believed to be narcotics were allegedly found.

Richard A. Rodriguez of New Hartford was arrested and charged with the following:

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree

Criminal Possession of a controlled substance in the Seventh Degree

Unlawful Possession of certain ammunition feeding devices

NYS vehicle & traffic violations

Rodriguez was taken to the Oneida County Cap Court until his arraignment.