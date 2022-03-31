WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWTI) — NEXUS and FAST enrollment centers will reopen at the Northern Border next month.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection has confirmed that the NEXUS and U.S./Canada FAST enrollment centers in the United States will officially reopen on Tuesday, April 19, 2022.

The NEXUS program specifically focuses on travel between the United States and Canada and allows expedited clearance for pre-approved low-risk travelers. Similarly, the FAST program allows expedited clearance into the United States for pre-approved, low-risk commercial drivers from both Canada and Mexico.

Travelers are approved for this program after applying through the Truster Traveler Program, passing a background check and completing an interview with a CBP officer.

To prepare for the reopening of NEXUS and FAST centers, CBP will open scheduling for interviews on April 5 through the Trusted Traveler portal.

Once enrollment centers are opened, applicants may enter the United States to complete their interview but must meet all applicable travel requirements.

NEXUS AND FAST enrollment centers in Canada will remain closed until further notice.