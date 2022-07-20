Plattsburgh, NY — In 2019, green energy company Novacab was supposed to begin manufacturing its products in Plattsburgh, but that came to a grinding halt with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now, the company is looking to hire 40 people and get its permanent Plattsburgh facility up and running as soon as possible.

Chief Operating Officer Michael Logan talked about what makes their product so special.

“What we’re able to do is we’re able to capture heat, and by heat, I mean thermal energy from minus 40 to almost 1000 degrees Fahrenheit and we’re able to do it in a really simple, elegant way,” said Logan. “These are boxes, you can’t see what’s going on inside, one of them is 4 by 4 by 3 that’s 100 kW and one’s 1 megawatt it’s the size of a shipping container.”

Logan says this technology is needed now more than ever.

“When we look at Europe right now, they have a major problem. And one of those problems is no more natural gas from Russia,” said Logan. “So that means countries across Europe are having to abandon natural gas power generation, in favor of coal plants. Well, if they do that, we can help them.”

Ger Scrivin, Founder of Novacab International described the role Plattsburgh has in the company’s success.

“Here in Plattsburgh with the manufacturing plant that’s been put in here and the jobs created, we’re relying on that capacity to supply the European market,” said Scrivin. “From that point, we’re looking to replicate the operations here.”

Dr. Stephanie Bilodeau invented the product and says in the short term it will help countries combat the ongoing energy crises,l. But long term, it could impact households everywhere.

“We have the first technology implemented in buildings, big commercial buildings and industrial buildings, we also have systems implemented in vehicles, specifically heavy vehicles, trucks and buses,” said Bilodeau. “But we also in the mid term and long term look at smaller applications like residential.”

Globally, $6 trillion is spent on electricity and more than half 3 is wasted through thermal heat. Novacab thinks its technology has the potential to change the world.