New York State Police say schools across the state, including Moriah Central School in the North Country, received bomb threats via email Tuesday.

Officials at Moriah Central School District said the email, which did not include specific information about the threat, was received around 8 a.m. Moriah Central School was evacuated while authorities swept the building. Nothing was found and students were allowed to return to the classroom.

According to State Police, similar emails were was sent to other schools in the state, forcing some to close or delay their opening.

Multiple Washington County schools were delayed two hours or closed for the day in response to bomb threats. At least 9 schools in St. Lawrence County also received early morning emails that contained bomb threats.

Law enforcement said those threats appear to be a hoax.

This is the second report of threats to New York schools in a week after a series of “swatting” calls threatened school shootings across the state last week. Those calls were determined to hoaxes.

State Police say the investigation into today’s incident, like last week’s, will likely involve the FBI.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.