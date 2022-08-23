OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) — The mayor of Ogdensburg has been arrested following an incident last November.

The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Mayor Jeffrey M. Skelly was arrested on August 23 in the City of Ogdensburg.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, it received a complaint pursuant to an investigation in November 2021 at the Ogdensburg Police Department.

The investigation alleged that Skelly provided two false written statements to Ogdensburg Police Officers during a subsequent police investigation.

As a result, Skelly was arrested on two counts of providing a false written statement, which are class A misdemeanors.

Skelly was transported to the Public Safety Complex in Canton where he was processed and released on an appearance ticket. He is set to appear in the Town of Oswegatchie Court on September 7, 2022 at 3:30 p.m.