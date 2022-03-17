(WSYR-TV) — An Oswego County teen, who had cerebral palsy, passed away last May, and nearly a year after his death, his mother and stepfather have been arrested

Lisa Waldron and Anthony Waldron, the stepfather, have been charged for second degree manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide, and endangering the welfare of an incompetent or physically disabled person in the first degree, according to a press release sent by the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office.

Police say they responded to a call in the Town of Palermo on May 9, 2021, where a 17-year-old teen was found unresponsive. After going to the hospital, he was pronounced dead. The sheriff’s office says the teen was found severely underweight with bedsores on his body.

Deputies interviewed the teen’s teachers, doctors, parents and therapists, and a medical examiners finalized report this past February ruled “the death a homicide caused in part by infection and malnutrition.”

The teen, who was a Mexico City School District student, was 55 pounds when he was found. Police tell NewsChannel 9 that the school district notified Oswego County Department of Social Services more than once about the teen.

“The loss is still felt today across the Mexico Academy and Central School District family. Our thoughts are with all who continue to grieve his passing. As the latest news in the case is likely to have caused a wave of emotions in those who knew (him), we have made counseling available to both students and staff. We will always remember Jordan and his contributions to MACS.” Donna Runner, Superintendent/Mexico Academy & Central School District

The couple was arraigned Wednesday night in Oswego County CAP Court. Both plead not guilty to all charges. An Order of Protection was also issued for both defendants for their 14-year-old daughter.

Bail was set at $10,000 for Lisa Waldron and double that, $20,000 for Anthony Waldron as prosecutors and the judge considered him likely to not come back to court if he gets out siting his unwillingness to voluntarily comply during the arrest.

Anthony Waldron will have a preliminary hearing on March 22 at 9am in the Town of Palermo and then both defendants will appear in court on April 4 at 5pm.