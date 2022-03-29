ONEIDA COUNTY, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – While the Buffalo Bills Stadium is nearing the point to be set for the start of construction, some people are left wondering what funds may be left for other sports like baseball.

Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente penned a letter to the governor earlier this month asking her to consider funding for the 13 New York State communities hosting Minor League Baseball teams.

“While I know that you can’t compare to an NFL team, in terms of spectators and in terms of general activity, but I think if you’re going to do it for the big ones, you have to do it for the little ones as well,” said Picente. “There has to be some recognition of a parody of sorts because in terms of impact in each community.”

