BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — Two Bristol police officers were fatally shot and a third wounded while responding to a domestic violence call Wednesday night, Connecticut State Police said.

Bristol Police Chief Brian Gould said the slain officers were Sgt. Dustin DeMonte, 35, and Officer Alex Hamzy, 34. Gould said Officer Alec Iurato, 26, underwent surgery and was released from the hospital just before 11:30 a.m. Thursday.

State police Sgt. Christine Jeltema said the officers responded to domestic violence call involving two siblings at a house on Redstone Hill Road around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday and were met by a man outside the home.

According to State Police, preliminary information appears to point to the 911 call being a deliberate act to lure law enforcement to the scene.

“Shots were fired, fatally wounding one officer on scene,” Jeltema said at a news conference Thursday.

Officer Hamzy was pronounced dead on the scene.

Two other officers were hit by gunfire, Jeltema said. Sgt. DeMonte was taken to Bristol Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Sgt. Dustin DeMonte, a 10-and-a-half-year veteran of the department, was assigned to the patrol division. He was also a school resource officer at Greene-Hills and West Bristol schools. He received several awards, including the Silver Star Award. DeMonte is survived by his wife, two children and a child on the way.

Officer Alex Hamzy, an 8-year veteran of the department, was assigned to the patrol division. He was raised in Bristol and graduated from Bristol Eastern High School in 2006. He is survived by his wife and parents.

Officer Alec Iurato, a 4-year veteran of the department, underwent surgery for a severe gunshot wound and is currently recovering. He also worked in the patrol division.

Left to right: Sgt. Dustin DeMonte, Officer Alex Hamzy, Officer Alec Iurato

According to state police, the suspect Nicholas Brutcher, 35, was pronounced dead at the scene. His brother, Nathan Brutcher, 32, was shot and brought to St. Francis for treatment of his wounds.

State police said this is an isolated incident, and there is no threat to the public.

A procession led DeMonte and Hamzy from Bristol Hospital to the state medical examiner’s office in Farmington.

Officer salutes at police procession for 2 fallen officers in Bristol shooting

Police precession for officers who died in a Bristol shooting (Credit: News 8 photographer George Roelofsen)

Scene of Bristol shooting where 2 officers died, 1 seriously wounded

Gov. Ned Lamont (D-Conn.) directed flags in the state to be lowered to half-staff in honor of the officers. He released the following statement regarding the flags:

I am directing flags in Connecticut lowered to half-staff effective immediately in honor of two Bristol Police officers who were killed in the line of duty late last night while responding to an emergency call of domestic violence at a private residence in town. This is a senseless tragedy, and my prayers are with their families, loved ones, and fellow officers. I also ask the residents of CT to keep in their prayers a third officer who was shot and is currently in the hospital with serious injures. This is a devastating remind of the dangers that police officers face every day to protect our families and neighbors from all kinds of situations. These officers are heroes and will always be remembered for the honorable service they provided to their town and state. THis continues to be an active situation, and I’ve directed DESPP Commissioner James Rovella and the CT State Police to support Bristol police and the greater community in every way they can.

